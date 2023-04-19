Visakhapatnam: Three-day training programme on CBRN begins

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) commenced a three-day basic training programme on CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Emergency Management for Seaport Emergency Handlers at HRDC Centre on Tuesday.

The training initiated in association with the National Disaster Management Authority will continue till April 20. It covers various topics including chemical: basic chemical agents, use of technology for chemical emergency management; biological: basics of biological emergencies, biological emergency management; radiological: basic radiation emergency packing and material, radiation emergency management; nuclear: nuclear emergency preparedness; sensitisation and mock exercises by NDRF.

Attending as chief guest of the inaugural session, Chairman of VPA TK Ramachandran stated that appropriate training is the key to the right level of preparedness against any disaster. He added that Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) disasters need specialised training with mock exercises at regular intervals. He further stated that apex agencies such as National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Defence Research and Development Organisation, BARC under Department of Atomic Energy, senior-most Scientists and Experts are visiting Visakhapatnam Port to sensitise VPA officers, doctors, CISF, PPP/ BOT operators and police department on CBRN emergencies.

The main motive of this training programme is to sensitise VPA officers, CISF, PPP/BOT operators and police department about CBRN emergencies. The contents of the training programme are designed by a team of senior scientists, experts from NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), INMAS (Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences under DRDO), NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and IPA, to specifically suit the sea ports. This sea ports module is scheduled to be conducted in all major ports in a phased manner.

He advised the port officials to utilise the platform and brush their awareness on managing the consequences of hazards. Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey, secretary T Venu Gopal, HoDs and port officers participated in the programme.