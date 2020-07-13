Visakhapatnam township registers 6 positive cases, one discharged

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has reported six coronavirus positive cases so far and the first corona positive patient was discharged from the hospital after getting recovered.

Till now, six positive cases were reported in the Steel Plant township and five are active. The patients are undergoing treatment at government Covid hospitals in the city.

Keeping safety protocol in view, RINL is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus among the residents of the township. All the places in the township where active cases were identified have been sanitised. The relevant clusters in township apartments were barricaded to restrict the traffic movement.

A dedicated Whatsapp number 6305015846 was initiated for the employees and by sending "Hello" messages, they can get the status of corona positive cases in the company including outstation offices. The status is updated once a day, said B S Satyendra, General Manager (Corporate Communications) RINL.

A Covid helpdesk was readied with 35 volunteers and coordinators to help the families of Covid positive employees, he added. He said that an exclusive fever clinic was opened in Visakhapatnam Steel General Hospital to treat fever patients and all other regular services are confined to a few hours during the day.