Visakhapatnam: Two drowned to death and two goes missing at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: The tragic incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Visakhapatnam RK Beach where people were drowned. Going into the details, eight youths from Secunderabad reached RK Beach on Sunday afternoon and took a bath. Three young men drowned and shortly after, CH Shiva was brought ashore by the Life Guards. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital with shortness of breath and pronounced dead while receiving treatment. The search operations were carried out for the remaining two.



Five students from the Bhadrak district in Odisha reached RK Beach in the afternoon and went to the sea to bath. Meanwhile, student Sumitra Tripathi drowned after being hit by a wave and the dead body reached the shore. The other four reached the shore safely.

The swimmers and lifeguards carried out blow-up operations for the two missing Hyderabad youths. Third Urban CI Korada Rama Rao informed the Navy and Marine personnel and shifted the bodies to KGH for postmortem.