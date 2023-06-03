Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person

Visakhapatnam : Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has set a record as the first government hospital in Andhra Pradesh by collecting organs from a braindead person.

Usually braindead cases are dealt only in corporate hospitals where organs get harvested. But for the first time in the state, organs were harvested from a braindead woman at VIMS here on Friday.

P Chandrakala (32) from Srikakulam district fell unconscious on May 31 due to severe headache. She was admitted to VIMS Hospital for treatment. A medical examination was conducted under the supervision of neurosurgeons and a team of doctors. They found severe bleeding in her head.

Although the medical team worked hard to reduce the bleeding, each organ in the body stopped functioning gradually. With this, the medical team confirmed Chandrakala as braindead on Thursday.

On learning of the braindead patient, VIMS director and Jeevandan state coordinator Dr. K. Rambabu spoke to the patient’s family members and convinced them to come forward for organ donation who later agreed to it. Two kidneys and two eyes were collected from her. With the organs collected from Chandrakala, new life will be given to four persons. Two kidneys collected from her were allocated to two hospitals and eyes were allocated to LV Prasad Eye Institute.

The staff of VIMS bid farewell to the body of Chandrakala and security personnel paid guard of honour to her dead body. Hospital Director Dr. K Rambabu paid tributes to her.

On April 26, VIMS received permission to collect organs from brain-dead people. The surgeons performed the first surgery in just a few months and created a record.

Speaking on the occasion, Jeevandan state coordinator Rambabu said about 2,900 patients were waiting for organs across the state. He appealed to the people to shun their superstitious beliefs and come forward to organ donation and offer a new lease of life to people. He appreciated the efforts of the medical team for collecting the organs from her body in the shortest possible time.