Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant launches mobile healthcare unit

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its CSR initiative, Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) launched a mobile health care unit service at the plant on Monday. The mobile healthcare unit was flagged off by Director (Personnel) of RINL K C Das.

It will be operated in association with the HelpAge India. The mobile health services aim to reach out to those who have less access to healthcare facility, including villages surrounding the steel plant.

The main objective of this project is to provide medical care to all the needy people and improve their health conditions. It will aid in treating the patients for both general and seasonal ailments.

Over 120 medicines will be kept ready and depending on the diagnosis they will be distributed free of cost to the patients. A doctor, a pharmacist, a social worker-cum-driver and a social protection officer will be attending to the patients as a part of the mobile service.

VSP CSR officials including, general manager CRS Satyanarayana, deputy manager Navya and liaison manager of HelpAge India, Andhra Pradesh, L Mrinal attended the inaugural function.