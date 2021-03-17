Visakhapatnam: VSEZ celebrates 32nd Zone Formation Day

Visakhapatnam: The VSEZ celebrated its 32nd Zone Formation Day at the administrative building at Duvvada on Monday.

A Rama Mohan Reddy, Development Commissioner, presided over the celebrations. G Venkanna, IAS (Retd), the first Development Commissioner of VSEZ was also present on the occasion. He was felicitated at the function.

Also the units which contributed exceptionally to the exports from VSEZ during the year, were felicitated with mementoes, the units which successfully implemented the Clean and Green concept, Swachhata, and the officials who rendered commendable services were also honoured.

On the occasion a few saplings of sandalwood were also planted. Rama Mohan Reddy appreciated the stakeholders for achieving the land mark exports of Rs 1 trillion, breaking all previous records of 32 years and standing first in the country in terms of percent growth.