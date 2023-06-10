Live
Visakhapatnam: VUPPC demands Amit Shah to withdraw VSP sale
Visakhapatnam: A protest was organised here on Friday under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) opposing Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam.
As part of the protest, representatives of VUPPC distributed pamphlets at Gajuwaka BC gate.
Speaking on the occasion, the VUPPC leaders demanded the Union Minister that he should announce in front of the public gathering that the Centre would withdraw the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
Opposing the Union government’s decision, the VSP employees of all departments have decided to protest donning black badges on Saturday.
During Amit Shah’s visit to Visakhapatnam on June 11, they decided to hold a dharna at the Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp.
The VUPPC leaders Jerripotula Mutyalu, J Rama Krishna and Dommeti Apparao were present.