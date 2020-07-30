Visakhapatnam: Wedding feast gets home-delivered

♦ Due to coronavirus pandemic, the wedding ceremony that involves a large gathering has now been confined to a few persons

Visakhapatnam: Amid Covid-19 restrictions on the big fat weddings, the organisers are embarking on innovative ways to serve the feast to their near and dear ones.

If chanting Vedic mantras and following the wedding rituals is one part of the auspicious event, satiating the taste buds of those, who arrive to bless the couple, equally plays an imperative part of the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony.

But the ceremony that involves a large gathering has now been confined to a few persons due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the revised guidelines, only 20 guests can attend weddings rather than the initial count 50.

Besides the restrictions in place, another concern that bothers the marriage parties at the moment is the possibility of infection getting spread when the crowd gets swelled. "If any person tests positive for virus after attending the wedding, we need to live with the guilt for the rest of our lives. Instead of regretting later, it is better to take all the precautionary measures before and during the wedding, following the guidelines," says G Venkatesh, whose daughter is getting wedded in a few days.

Devising a solution to resolve wedding woes, one of the city-based grooms planned to serve the wedding feast to 1,000 families even in times of the pandemic.

Considering the precautionary measures, K Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Arilova, decided to treat his loved ones with an elaborate menu sans violating the norms. From breakfast to lunch and dinner, the lengthy menu, including main course and assorted desserts, were home-delivered to loved ones for two days. "Food was prepared and delivered to doorstep in neatly packed containers. A couple of vehicles have been hired for the purpose. Though the wedding was held in the presence of the close circle, not exceeding 20 family members, the feast was served to 1,000 persons which turned out to be a pleasant surprise to many. Glad that we could seek the blessings of the elderly in this manner," explains Srinivasa Rao.

In another wedding that took place recently at Mudinepalli village, food was served by PPE kit-armed caterers. Recently, the video showcasing the waiters serving the food in PPE kits went viral on social media.

Couples planning to tie the nuptial knot amid the coronavirus pandemic come up with innovative ideas to satiate the feast pangs of the guests, albeit adhering to the safety protocols.