Visakhapatnam will be made executive capital by April, says YV Subba Reddy

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy stated that the administration will begin from Visakhapatnam by April. He said that many government buildings are available and private buildings will be rented if required. He said that many government properties and IT buildings are lying vacant on Bhimili Road.

Subba Reddy said that CM Jagan can rule even from AP government guest house. He clarified that Visakhapatnam is suitable in every way as the administrative capital. He said they will overcome the legal complications as soon as possible.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the Global investors summit preparatory meeting at Delhi today said Visakhapatnam is going to be Capital in the days to come and he will shift to Visakhapatnam. The CM stated that he is personally inviting all the investors to come and see Visakhapatnam for investments.