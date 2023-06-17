Visakhapatnam: Women employees contribute to blood donation

Visakhapatnam: A blood donation camp was organised by Pulsus, a leading IT/ITeS healthtech support services organisation, at its Visakhapatnam office.

It is the fifth consecutive year the company is contributing towards society through blood donation camps and reaching out to patients to meet critical dire support.

Organised as a part of its corporate social responsibility, the company that employs 4,000 people saw encouraging participation from its employees extending support to the cause.

During Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation distributed masks and sanitisers to promote hygiene and safety measures. “The blood donation camp received overwhelming response from the employees wherein 75 percent of the continuation was made voluntarily by women employees.

Through such initiatives like these, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need and contribute positively to society,” said Srinubabu Gedela, CEO of Pulsus.