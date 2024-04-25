Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates file nominations amid fanfare

Visakhapatnam : Amida grand rally and fanfare, YSRCP candidates filed nominations in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Accompanied by an army of ruling party leaders, including Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, supporters and activists, Bheemunipatnam YSRCP candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao filed nomination at Bheemili RDO office.









Speaking on the occasion, the Bheemili candidate said, “Despite being affected by Coronavirus four times, nothing discouraged me from getting along with the constituency people. I have always been with them all the time and I am sure they will extend support to me in the ensuing elections.” Cultural programmes were organised during the rally.





In Gajuwaka, a massive rally was taken out as Gajuwaka candidate Gudivada Amarnath filed nomination. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, among other leaders accompanied Amarnath to the Returning Officer. He appealed to the people to extend support to the YSRCP and make it emerge victorious in the forthcoming polls.





After offering a garland to the statue of former Chief Minister of AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy, east constituency candidate MVV Satyanarayana filed his nomination amid a grand rally.



Meanwhile, the ruling party’s Visakhapatnam north constituency candidate KK Raju submitted two sets of nomination to the Returning Officer at Seethammadhara MRO office along with his spouse KK Suma.

