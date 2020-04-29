Visakhapatnam: Zoo gears up to keep animals cool

Visakhapatnam: Liberal portions of succulent veggies, fruits and electrolytes, pandals with palmyra leaves, khus curtains, water sprinklers, air-coolers, fans and freshly-painted cool roofs are now in the offing for the animals at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP).



As the temperatures soar, IGZP officials gear up to protect the inmates of the zoo in order to keep them cool.

Along with implementing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo officials have kept the water tubs ready for free-ranging animals where they can go for a splash to beat the heat. "Like humans, animals too need special attention during summer. Keeping them hydrated and feeding them summer suitable food go a long way in maintaining their health throughout the hot months," explained R Yesoda Bai, curator of the zoo.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, the IGZP is pulling out all stops to safeguard the animals from novel coronavirus. The move comes in the wake of the Central Zoo Authority asking all the zoos across the country to remain on high alert when tiger 'Nadia' tested positive for coronavirus in Bronx Zoo, New York.

Keeping this in view, mammals and primates have been monitored closely for any behavioural changes, the zoo officials said.

The IGZP officials have been taking measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading by intensifying the sanitation protocol. This apart, regular prophylactic is being done at the enclosures. "Those who are less than 50 years of age and are healthy have been allowed to work in the zoo. At present, we have a 65-staff strength. Of them, 50 are the animal-keepers. Strict hygiene protocol is being followed by the staff before feeding the animals while ensuring maintenance of physical distancing," the zoo curator elaborated.

In IGZP, there are two Asiatic Lions, four Royal Bengal Tigers, half a dozen white tigers, two leopards, more than 40 wild dogs, 35 other canids, five lesser cats, 223 herbivores, including four elephants. 46 primates, nine rodents, 203 reptiles, 231 birds at present. "However, one female tigress that arrived as a part of the animal exchange programme from Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden, Bilaspur, has been kept under quarantine in Animal Rescue Centre since the first week of March. The animal has come from Bilaspur and so we do not want to take any chances before it is introduced to the enclosure. Its quarantine period is concluding this month-end," informed Yesoda Bai.

Talking about the revenue impact during lockdown period, Yesoda Bai said in the month of April the revenue got affected to the tune of 5 to 10 per cent and in case if the lockdown continues, May month is expected to register a further 20 per cent loss. "Apparently, the peak season is between October and December where good number of footfalls get registered in the zoo," the curator added.