Vishnu student bags 1st prize in youth festival

Vishnu student bags 1st prize in youth festival
Highlights

Bhimavaram: Vishnu Institute of Technology principal Dr Mangam Venu here on Tuesday said that third-year CSE student and NSS volunteer M Meghana secured first prize in the declamation contest at the West Godavari District Youth Festival.

The event was jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra at YN College, Narsapur.

She received a cash prize of Rs 5,000 from district collector Chadalavada Nagarani and also qualified for the state-level competitions.

College Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, NSS Programme Officer Dr K Gangaraju, the Deans, the department heads, the faculty, and supporting staff congratulated the winner.

