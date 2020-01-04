Trending :
Vishwajeet Kumar out and Setaramanjaneyulu in as ACB DGP

Vijayawada: State government has transferred the Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau Kumar Vishwajeet and he was asked to report at the office of the DGP.

The transfer orders were issued on Saturday following the displeasure expressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the ACB had failed to check corruption in the State. Transport commissioner P Seetaramanjaneyulu has been posted as the new Director General of ACB.

Seetaramanjaneyulu will hold the additional charge of transport commissioner. It may be noted that CM Jagan had been insisting to check corruption and give clean administration since the YSRCP voted to power.



