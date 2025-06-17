Live
Visit spiritual places, other destinations, travellers urged
Visakhapatnam: A number of packages are available for tourist destinations around the world along with spiritual places, said RV Tours and Travels Private Ltd chairman and founder RV Ramana.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating the travels office in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he mentioned that the organisation was already offering services to the people of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kurnool, Warangal, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram and Varanasi.
He informed that they were also providing huge discounts on many tours like Kasi, Ayodhya, Chardham, Amarnath and more than a hundred domestic and foreign tours including Europe, London, Dubai and Singapore.
On the occasion of the new branch inauguration in the city, tourists can avail 10 per cent discount on domestic tours and 5 per cent discount on foreign trips till June 20, he informed.