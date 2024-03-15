Live
- India's Sharath storms into quarters
- ‘Hanu-Man’ in OTT: Prasanth Varma gives a crazy update on the film’s digital debut
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao all praise for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kumar
- World Sleep Day: Gadgets to Help You Sleep Better
- Erratic Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
- Delay dogs Metro water tankers in parched areas of 'Hyderabad'
- Focus is on progressing to third phase of WC qualifying: Stimac
- 5th SVK Memorial Basketball Tourney: Saints beat Telangana Youth ‘A’, seal first win
- Telangana High Court Clears Release of ‘Razakar’ Movie
- Samarth C’ship for Blind Cricket: India thump Lanka by 8 wkts, take 4-0 lead
Just In
Viswam students bloom in Sainik School results
Tirupati: The students of Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, recorded sensational results in the merit list results of All India Sainik School...
Tirupati: The students of Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, recorded sensational results in the merit list results of All India Sainik School entrance test held on January 28 this year at national level for the academic year of 2024-25.
Institutions’ Chairman and Coaching Federation of India State vice-president Dr Viswanatha Reddy said that 237 students of Viswam Institutions qualified in Sainik School results. Among them Aaradhya (with 275/300 marks) in class 6, Shashank (352/400 marks) in class 9 and Lochan (336/400 marks) achieved highest scores. Along with them, Rishita, Nitish Reddy, Venish Reddy, Padmini Reddy, Aryan Reddy, Jaya Surya, Sai Kumar, Saketh, Lishwant, Bharath, Ayan, Mahider, Rasagna, Deekshith, Sudhansh, Likhita, Ganga Jaideep, Sathwik, Hari Charan, Pooja, Twinkle and others have achieved excellent marks and best ranks at national level.
Correspondent Thulasi Viswanatha Reddy, Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy, teachers, parents and others congratulated students.