Viswam students bloom in Sainik School results

Tirupati: The students of Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, recorded sensational results in the merit list results of All India Sainik School entrance test held on January 28 this year at national level for the academic year of 2024-25.

Institutions’ Chairman and Coaching Federation of India State vice-president Dr Viswanatha Reddy said that 237 students of Viswam Institutions qualified in Sainik School results. Among them Aaradhya (with 275/300 marks) in class 6, Shashank (352/400 marks) in class 9 and Lochan (336/400 marks) achieved highest scores. Along with them, Rishita, Nitish Reddy, Venish Reddy, Padmini Reddy, Aryan Reddy, Jaya Surya, Sai Kumar, Saketh, Lishwant, Bharath, Ayan, Mahider, Rasagna, Deekshith, Sudhansh, Likhita, Ganga Jaideep, Sathwik, Hari Charan, Pooja, Twinkle and others have achieved excellent marks and best ranks at national level.

Correspondent Thulasi Viswanatha Reddy, Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy, teachers, parents and others congratulated students.