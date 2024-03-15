  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Viswam students bloom in Sainik School results

Viswam students bloom in Sainik School results
x
Highlights

Tirupati: The students of Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, recorded sensational results in the merit list results of All India Sainik School...

Tirupati: The students of Viswam Educational Institutions, Tirupati, recorded sensational results in the merit list results of All India Sainik School entrance test held on January 28 this year at national level for the academic year of 2024-25.

Institutions’ Chairman and Coaching Federation of India State vice-president Dr Viswanatha Reddy said that 237 students of Viswam Institutions qualified in Sainik School results. Among them Aaradhya (with 275/300 marks) in class 6, Shashank (352/400 marks) in class 9 and Lochan (336/400 marks) achieved highest scores. Along with them, Rishita, Nitish Reddy, Venish Reddy, Padmini Reddy, Aryan Reddy, Jaya Surya, Sai Kumar, Saketh, Lishwant, Bharath, Ayan, Mahider, Rasagna, Deekshith, Sudhansh, Likhita, Ganga Jaideep, Sathwik, Hari Charan, Pooja, Twinkle and others have achieved excellent marks and best ranks at national level.

Correspondent Thulasi Viswanatha Reddy, Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy, teachers, parents and others congratulated students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X