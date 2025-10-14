Live
Viswanathan takes charge as I &PR director
Vijayawada: KS Viswanathan took charge as the director of the information and public relations (I&PR) department of Andhra Pradesh on Monday at the state I&PR office located in the NTR Administration Block here.
Following the government’s transfer of the previous director, Himanshu Shukla, as district collector of Nellore, the department’s additional charge was temporarily assigned to Prakhar Jain.
Subsequently, the government issued orders appointing Viswanathan, who was serving as commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), as the new director of the I&PR department.
An IAS officer known for his administrative efficiency, Viswanathan earlier served in several key capacities, including assistant collector of Anantapur, sub-collector of Narasapuram, and joint collector of Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.