VIT-AP felicitates six unsung heroes

Inavolu(Guntur district): Jitendra Chakravarthy Putcha, Global Head of Data, Analytics, AI, LTI Mind Tree, after hoisting the national flag at VIT-AP University as chief guest, as part of the celebrations of 77th Independence Day, honoured six unsung heroes including two NDRF personnel, two municipal workers and two medical personnel on the occasion. He gave mementos and a cash reward of Rs.25,000 each to all the unsung heroes.

Speaking on the occasion Jitendra Chakravarthy said that the essence of Independence Day celebrations in India is a vibrant representation of the nation’s journey from colonial subjugation to a free and democratic country. The day not only honours the sacrifices of the past but also inspires hope for a brighter future. He appreciated VIT-AP University for its social initiative of unsung heroes.

Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy drew the attention on various programmes being undertaken in the university through social responsibility.

Every year on Independence Day and Republic Day VIT-AP University through its social responsibility recognises the services of many unsung heroes who have contributed a lot to the society risking their lives to save people’s lives.

Prizes were awarded to students, teachers and staff who have participated in various sports and games competitions held recently and remain the winners.

NDRF: Pradeep Kumar (Inspector, 10th Battalion, NDRF) and S Karthik (Constable, 10th Battalion, NDRF). Municipal Workers: Nagendram (Municipal Worker, 12th Division, Guntur Municipal Corporation) and G. Lakshmaiah (Municipal Worker, 3rd Division, Guntur Municipal Corporation)

DMHO staff: Dr.Ch Ratnamanmohan (District Programme Management Officer, National Health Mission, District Blind Control Officer) and Y Ramakrishna Rao (Health Extension Officer, Office of District Medical and Health Officer) Registrar Dr. Jagdish Chandra Mudiganti, Deputy Director of Student Welfare Dr SK Qadir Pasha, teachers, students and others participated.