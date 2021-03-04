VIT-AP signs MoU with ALPHABETA, TOPXIGHT labs

Amaravati: The VIT-AP School of Business (VSB) and VIT-AP University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ALPHABETA and TOPXIGHT Research Labs at VIT-AP University on Wednesday.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, of the VIT-AP University vice-chancellor after signing the MoU with ALPHABETA and TOPXIGHT Research Labs said that ALPHABETA is a US company offering products and services to the Banks and Financial Services organisations. He also said that FinTech is changing the business models and financial models in a way never before. There is a huge demand for qualified FinTech professionals across the globe.

VIT-AP University addresses this demand through BBA programme with specialisation in FinTech. "Our focus is on combining academic rigour with hands-on training. Students will work on real-life projects with the latest technologies using the ALPHABETA platform. They will get certification after completing the two courses. Students completing BBA Fintech can get into the banks and financial services in jobs such as blockchain expert, blockchain app developer, financial analyst, data scientist-finance, business analyst, process analyst, compliance manager, product manager and business development manager. The areas where FinTech qualification is in demand are personal finance, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, lending, billing /payments, RegTech, blockchain/ledger, and cryptography,' the vice-chancellor said.

Dr S Jeyavelu, dean, VIT-AP School of Business said the business school is offering BBA with specialisations in business analytics, digital marketing and fintech. We also have tie-ups with University of Michigan, Dearborn and Arizona State University, he added. Co-founder and CTO of ALPHABETA Inc Siva Visveswaran stated that the growth in the FinTech sector will be primarily driven, not by cost or labour arbitration but, by innovation using new technologies such as AI, blockchain, 5G and big data analytics.

Managing director and COO of the ALPHABETA Inc (Asia Pacific) Sathyanarayanan Palaniappan mentioned that FinTech is poised to be a big economic growth engine for India. Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP University, the faculty and the staff were present at the MoU ceremony.