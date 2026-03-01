VIT hosts Season 3 of TEDx shifting realms

Bhimavaram: Under the aegis of BV Raju Foundation and Vishnu Educational Society, Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) has successfully organised TEDx Season 3 under the theme ‘Shifting Realms’.

Principal Dr Mangam Venu highlighted that the independently organised event aimed to spark deep discussion and connection through live speakers and TEDTalks. Vice-Principal and faculty coordinator Prof M Srilakshmi emphasised that the platform helps students enhance technical and communication skills by sharing transformative ideas.

TEDx Global Coordinator Akash Mallareddy congratulated the team, encouraging youth to embrace the changing world. Student organizer Divya Pabolu (Final Year, CSE) presented the journey of VIT’s TEDx themes, from ‘Infinity Threads’ to ‘Cosmic Connections’ and the current ‘Shifting Realms’.

Prof Rajanikant Aluwala (Director, Symbiosis International University), Akilae Sharmila Anand (Founder, Asha Academia), B Sri Harsha (VP, Elegant Builders), Anil Kumar Vishwanandula (CEO, Edits), Lakkireddy Abhigna Reddy (Content Creator), Manohar Chivukula (Founder, Mensaiclopedia), Lakshmi SravanthiPepakayala (Actor) and others spoke on the occasion.