VITOPIA-2025 at VIT-AP concludes

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan emphasised the importance of promoting sports and cultural activities along with academics and expressed the university’s support for these initiatives.

He also provided insights into the progress of VIT-AP University in the fields of education and research. The three-day VITOPIA-2025 Annual Sports and Cultural Festival concluded here on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Kota Reddy elaborating on the university’s achievements, mentioned that for the past three years, the university has secured the top position in the country among de-veloping private universities in the Outlook rankings.

Abhishek Kumar’s stand-up comedy entertained everyone, while the evening Pro-Show with performances by Arman Malik (Playback singer), Masala Coffee Band, DJ Nick and DJ Mark captivated the audience with their musical performances.

VIT-AP University Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Krishna Sami (VITOPIA Con-venor), Dr Khadeer Pasha (Deputy Director, Student Welfare), Dr N Ramachandra Rao, the stu-dents, faculty, special invitees, guests, and staff also attended the programme.