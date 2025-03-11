Live
Just In
VITOPIA-2025 at VIT-AP concludes
Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP University Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan emphasised the importance of promoting sports and cultural activities along with academics and expressed the university’s support for these initiatives.
He also provided insights into the progress of VIT-AP University in the fields of education and research. The three-day VITOPIA-2025 Annual Sports and Cultural Festival concluded here on Sunday.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Kota Reddy elaborating on the university’s achievements, mentioned that for the past three years, the university has secured the top position in the country among de-veloping private universities in the Outlook rankings.
Abhishek Kumar’s stand-up comedy entertained everyone, while the evening Pro-Show with performances by Arman Malik (Playback singer), Masala Coffee Band, DJ Nick and DJ Mark captivated the audience with their musical performances.
VIT-AP University Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr Krishna Sami (VITOPIA Con-venor), Dr Khadeer Pasha (Deputy Director, Student Welfare), Dr N Ramachandra Rao, the stu-dents, faculty, special invitees, guests, and staff also attended the programme.