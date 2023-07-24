Viveka murder case: CBI throws light on secret witness issue

Hyderabad: In the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the investigation agency CBI has brought to light the secret witness issue. During the anticipatory bail petition of YS Avinash Reddy, the investigation agency mentioned the secret witness issue. The CBI has told the Telangana High Court that it will submit the details after the investigation of the case is over. It referred to the secret witness in the context of political conspiracy in the murder case.

It seems that the said secret witness has stated in his testimony that YS Vivekananda Reddy did not want to give Kadapa Lok Sabha seat to Avinash Reddy and had no objection to give Jammalamadugu seat instead. This statement was taken on April 26. It said that this statement will be recorded in the next charge sheet and the witness will be considered. However, in the current situation, the name and statement of the witness cannot be disclosed.

It has been stated that incidents like the suicide of Gangadhar Reddy, who had given his testimony, and the refusal of Shankaraiah, who had given his testimony first, had taken place. So, if necessary, this statement will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover. Taking this into consideration, it has pleaded that a decision can be taken on the anticipatory bail petition.

However, the Judge stated that without giving this statement to the petitioner and without hearing their arguments, passing the order only after considering the statement submitted by the CBI is against the principles of natural justice and the normal process of justice. The petitioner was ordered to submit the judgments, if any, that orders can be issued without giving details.

Lawyers for the CBI stated that the investigation was obstructed at every step and cases were also filed against the investigating officer. CBI lawyers claimed that Avinash was a part of Viveka's murder. It is said that evidence destruction was committed at the scene of the incident. This family is powerful in both states.

He said that Viveka was defeated in the 2017 elections. Avinash Reddy said that political enmity was the reason for this murder and money was provided. Dastagiri said in his testimony that while Avinash gave money to Sivashankar Reddy, he gave money to Gangireddy. Gangireddy said that an agreement has been reached for Rs.40 crores.

It is said that Avinash said that heart attack was the reason for Viveka's murder and CI Shankaraiah gave his statement to this effect. Bhaskara Reddy and others were nearby and wiped the blood stains. On the day of the murder, Avinash made a WhatsApp call between 1:30 AM and 5:20 PM.

The judge asked the CBI why they did not take Avinash Reddy's phone when they suspected his role in the conspiracy. It is said that Avinash Reddy has three phones. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the judge adjourned the verdict to 31st. The High Court ordered no arrest until then.