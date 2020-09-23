Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI sleuths question two women on Tuesday

Kadapa: As part of ongoing investigation into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, former Minister and paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Tuesday probed two Muslim women including Vivekananda Reddy driver S K Dastagiri's wife at a chamber at Kadapa Central Prison.

It is learnt that driver Dastagiri was with Vivekananda Reddy throughout the day on March 14, 2019. Vivekananda Reddy spent the whole day in campaigning in Jammalamadugu for the State Assembly elections and returned home late in the night. Dastagiri was with Vivekananda Reddy till 11 pm on the day.

The former Minister was found dead at his home in the early hours on March 15, 2019. It is learnt that the CBI officials had questioned Dasthagiri's wife on whether her husband stayed at Viveka's home on the night of March 14 or left the house after dropping him there following the campaigning. The CBI sleuths reportedly questioned 7 persons including four close associates of Viveka on Monday. The associates include Dr Chenna Reddy of neihbouring Kurnool district.