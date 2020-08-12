Vizag crane accident: Committee submits report, says it was not constructed as per capacity

Visakhapatnam: The committee on Wednesday submitted a report on the accident at the Visakhapatnam shipyard to District Collector Vinay Chand. A six-member committee team reported that the crane had not been constructed to meet the specified capacity. Anupama Crane Engineering Company provided the crane to the shipyard. It is learnt that a crane accident took place on August 1 at the Hindustan Shipyard. Ten workers were killed when a crane pile collapsed while inspecting loading work by a crane. Many people were seriously injured in the incident.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately inquired about the details of the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector and Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner to take immediate action. A committee was set up to find out the possible causes of the accident.

Meanwhile there is yet minor fore accident took place in Visakhapatnam shipping port where there are no casualties reported