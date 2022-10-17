Vizag developments hold mirror to politics of hate

Vijayawada: The Vizag imbroglio is yet another example of the ruling party's determination to snuff out opposition completely. For a party which has set a target of 175/175 in the next Assembly elections, democratic methods might not yield the results and hence it has to play politics in every sphere every which way.

Even before Pawan Kalyan landed in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP started creating hurdles for the 'Maha Padayatra' of Amaravati farmers calling it a political yatra of the TDP. It is anybody's guess whether the Kovur-Rajamahendravaram road-cum-rail bridge has been really damaged which called for emergency repairs. But, the willing officials preferred to please their political bosses in claiming so for closing down the passage.

Next move was 'Garjana' planned by the YSRCP leaders of north coastal Andhra. Obviously, Pawan Kalyan got his cue from here to reply back in the same language by landing in Visakhapatnam for his interaction with people the very next day the ruling party's meeting concluded.

AP politics is now at this juncture of confrontation. The YSRCP under the 'dynamic' leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy drew the outlines of its governance module way ahead of coming to power and since 2019, it is scrupulously following the script of denying the opposition its democratic space and suppressing the voices of dissent.

The ruling party may deny it. But the ground realities speak otherwise. Remember the series of thefts in the temples in the state and also damage to the idols? The ruling party chose to confront the Opposition rather than treating it as a crime. Similarly, when attacks on SCs/STs by the ruling party members came to light, the party preferred attacking the Opposition, recalling the plight of SCs and STs under the previous regime.

There was no need for Dr Sudhakar's case to get aggravated to the level it had. It could have been handled differently. Confrontational politics did not allow it till the very end of the doctor. In case of crimes related to illegal shipments of ganja and illicit liquor business too the YSRCP leadership preferred confronting the Opposition, the TDP mainly, with statistics of narcotic related crimes during the previous TDP rule.

Obviously, this has also raised the decibel sound of the Opposition and led to wild allegations not substantiated by facts leading to more of an acerbic argument. The spill over of this bitterness could be seen even in the Legislative debates on developmental issues.

The language is laced with innuendos and other forms of unparliamentary words,. It begets a similar response from the receiving end too.