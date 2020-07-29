Vizag inches closer to 9,000 Coronavirus cases

Visakhapatnam: With 841 fresh infections registered in the past 24 hours, the total touched 8,971 in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.



Death toll reached 79 with the district reporting four deaths. While very active clusters include 112, active clusters comprise 240. Dormant clusters are 322 and de-notified ones are 39 as on Wednesday.

In some areas, despite the registration of positive cases, no barriers are placed even after three days. In some other cases, sources say, that sanitisation has not been carried out appropriately.