Vizag station bags 'Eat Right Station' certificate

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam railway station bagged the certificate of 'Eat Right Station' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

It is the first railway station in South India to receive the certificate for providing quality and nutritious food to the passengers and the seventh in the country to get the certificate after Chandigarh railway station, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), Vadodara Railway Station and Bhubaneswar station.

On Monday, the director of FSSAI, southern region, Shanu Jacob handed over the Eat Right certificate to Divisional Regional Manager Anup Satpathy at Visakhapatnam railway station. ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, CMS RK Thiruarul Jothi, ACMS Laxman Rao, Station Director Manabesh Mishra, Food Safety Officer T. Prabhakar Rao, etc were present.

Visakhapatnam railway station received a four-star rating for a total of 38 catering stalls, one food court, one Jan Ahar, one fast food unit and 15 water vending units.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that 4-star rating indicates exemplary efforts made by the railway authorities at this station in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers.

Director Shanu Jacob said that Visakhapatnam got unique distinction by getting the certification as it is the first station in Southern India and in Telugu states.

Meanwhile, the DRM briefed various initiatives taken by Waltair Division, its performance and milestones in the financial year. Addressing the media, Anup Satpathy said the division is on a growth trajectory and is heading towards new goals.

He said the division has earned revenue to the tune of Rs 2,749.20 crore which is Rs 120 crore more than the last financial year.

The DRM said that in the passenger traffic front, the division has done remarkable performance by providing comfortable journey to 8.28 million passengers, which is 331.25 percent compared to last year by fetching Rs.226.71 crore, which is 201.72 percent more than the corresponding period from April to July.

Further, the DRM said 11 trains originating from Waltair have been converted to modern LHB rakes.