Vizag to host int’l meet on irrigation in Nov

Visakhapatnam: Solutions to the challenges faced in agriculture and its allied sectors, designing new irrigation systems, management of water resources in view of future needs and other topics will be discussed in the 25th Congress of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) and 7th International Executive Council (IEC) meeting of ICID to be held in the city from November 2 to 8, according to collector A Mallikarjuna on Thursday.

Holding a review meeting with the officials here on Thursday, the district collector told the officials concerned that there should not be any lapses in organising 25th International Congress and 74th International Executive Council conference.

He gave the details of the programmes to be held from November 2 to 8. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to attend the conference, the collector said, instructing the officials to make proper arrangements.

As part of the international conference, guests from 90 countries, including top officials of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage, officials and members from Central Water Commission will take part in the event, the collector informed.

The authorities concerned were instructed to take precautions to avoid any error in terms of safety and management.

Meanwhile, irrigation EE Umesh Kumar informed the collector that about 300 guests would visit the tourist areas, including Araku and Tatipudi reservoir.

The collector advised them to discuss with the police and revenue officials and take appropriate measures. He said the details of those arriving from other countries and their stay should be informed to the police department.

City police commissioner A Ravi Sankar, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, joint collector K S Viswanathan and other officials were present.

The international conference will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel.