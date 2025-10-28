Vizag well-prepared to tackle Montha cyclone mayhem

Visakhapatnam: People residing in hilly areas and other vulnerable localities have been shifted to safer zones as the district administration deals effectively to reach out to people of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli in times of calamity.

Schools, colleges and several shops and organisations remained closed on Monday as cyclone ‘Montha’ intensified over the Bay of Bengal.

As a precautionary measure, facilities have been provided to accommodate 9,290 people across the district.

The Civil Supplies department pitched in with adequate stocks of rice in six circles and representatives of telecommunications and LPG distributors have been alerted to be prepared to cater to emergency needs.

To tackle power related issues, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) officials of 11 districts under its jurisdiction have pitched in to cater to emergency needs.

Extensive arrangements have been made for restoration activities in each mandal, especially in the cyclone-affected areas of Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, ASR and Paderu districts.

About 15,000 electric poles, 950 transformers, 115 cranes, 80 excavators, 144 wireless handsets, 254 pole drilling machines and mobile DTR repair teams are ready to take up power restoration activities.

About 7,000 personnel and necessary equipment were deployed to the cyclone-affected areas from other districts.

About 2,000 personnel from other power distribution companies in the state also reached respective areas to take up relief activities, informed APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi.

For information regarding power outages due to the storm, officials appealed to the people to contact toll-free number 1912 or local control room numbers.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that they have taken concrete steps after coordinating with the Navy and Coast Guard officials to handle emergency situations.

Collector informed that six mechanised boats have been docked at the seashore and helicopters have been kept ready within the Navy and Coast Guard limits.

While the district administration has prepared 20 cyclone shelters and 23 rehabilitation centres, the GVMC has set up 38 rehabilitation centres in its jurisdiction.

20 Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been appointed for the purpose. Equipped with a JCB, a tripper, a tractor, and a tree cutter, two teams have been allocated in each zone.

Drinking water, food, milk for children and medicines are sufficiently made available to the shelters, while solar lamps and mobile charging units have been kept ready in villages and urban areas.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast at a speed of 150 to 200 km per hour, and this impact could cause a lot of damage and disrupt power supply, cautioned the India Meteorological Department officials.

Keeping the severity in view, the district machinery has made arrangements to provide breakfast and food packets to the people in the affected areas and the citizens of the cyclone-affected neighbourhoods on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Steps are also taken to provide food to the motorists stranded along the roads and passengers put up at the RTC complexes and railway stations. Based on the requirement, food will be prepared within the limits of all the secretariats.

The situation at the Gambhiram and Meghadri Gedda reservoirs is being reviewed from time to time.

Owing to the cyclone, several trains across the East Coast Railway were cancelled. All flight services of IndiGo and Air India Express remain suspended on October 28.