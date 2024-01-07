Vizag West Cricket league held today between leaders

As part of the Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League organized by YSRCP Western Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, corporators, former corporators and ward presidents played a match on Sunday morning along with Adari Anand Kumar, Government Advisor (Skill Development & Job Fares) Millennium Sridhar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Jiyani Sridhar.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that this match is a great relief for the leaders who are constantly engaged in public service. He said that the leaders became role models for the youth by playing this match. First, the industrial area team won the match between the NAD team... the industrial area team. On this occasion, Anand Kumar cheered both the teams by giving commentary.

Corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Ward Presidents, Secretariat Convenors, Leaders, Workers, Secretariat Staff, Volunteers, Householders, JCS Army, Social Media Coordinators, Youth participated in this program.
















