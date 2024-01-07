Live
- PM Modi on visit to Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
- MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy organisea the "YSR Pension Kanuka" in Srikalahasti Mandal
- Paritala Sriram assures assistance to handloom sectors after TDP comes to power
- PJR Social service ls trust founder Jeevananda Reddy performs Pooja in Guntakal
- Modi’s call on Lakshadweep dreams to come true Bangalore is now nearer to the coral island
- Manne Sunna Reddy urges leaders to make Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Allagadda succesfull
- Speculation rife over Ashwini Vaishnaw contesting from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat
- MLA Hafeez Khan praises YS Jagan for setting Dr.BR Ambedkar statue
- Vizag West Cricket league held today between leaders
- YSRCP leaders hail establishment of Ambedkar statue
As part of the Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League organized by YSRCP Western Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, corporators, former corporators and ward presidents played a match on Sunday morning along with Adari Anand Kumar, Government Advisor (Skill Development & Job Fares) Millennium Sridhar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Jiyani Sridhar.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that this match is a great relief for the leaders who are constantly engaged in public service. He said that the leaders became role models for the youth by playing this match. First, the industrial area team won the match between the NAD team... the industrial area team. On this occasion, Anand Kumar cheered both the teams by giving commentary.
Corporators, Mandal Party Presidents, JCS Cluster Convenors, Ward Presidents, Secretariat Convenors, Leaders, Workers, Secretariat Staff, Volunteers, Householders, JCS Army, Social Media Coordinators, Youth participated in this program.