Vizag will be made financial capital, High Court bench in Kurnool, says CM Chandrababu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has officially restarted construction works for the Amaravati capital, commencing with the CRDA office at Uddandarayuni Palem in Tullur Mandal.

During his address at the ceremony, CM Naidu emphasized the importance of the Amaravati project. "We are all gathered here to rewrite history. During the partition of the state, we faced many challenges. We take pride in having developed the city of Cyberabad in united Andhra Pradesh, laying down eight lane roads with a visionary approach. Some questioned the need for 5,000 acres for Shamshabad airport, but we have pushed forward despite obstacles to development," he stated.

Naidu highlighted the collective effort of farmers who contributed their land for the capital, noting that approximately 54,000 acres had been secured for Amaravati. "This area, situated in the heart of the state, symbolizes our vision of one state and one capital. We will designate Visakhapatnam as the financial capital while also establishing a high court bench and boosting industry in Kurnool," he added, reaffirming his commitment to the region's development.

The resumption of Amaravati's construction works reflects a renewed focus on developing the state's capital, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the government and the community towards achieving this goal.