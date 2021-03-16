Vizianagaram: 2 women vie for Mayor post

Vizianagaram: The first mayor of this fort city Vizianagaram would be a woman representing the backward communities.

The ruling YSRCP won 48 corporator posts out of 50 and half of them are women. Now the leaders of YSRCP, especially MLA K Veerabhadraswamy and district coordinator of the party Chinna Srinu have met the North Andhra coordinator V Vijay Sai Reddy and explained the situation of this city.

As per the sources, two women are in the race for Mayor's post. Y Krishnaveni, who won from the 25th ward and A Sujatha who secured victory from the 17th ward are top contenders for the post of Mayor.

All the proposals from the district have reached Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and he has to finalise the name. Krishna Veni belongs to Turpu Kapu community and Sujatha belongs to the weavers' community.