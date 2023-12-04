Vizianagaram: 25 PHCs get NQAS recognition

Vizianagaram: Around 25 primary health centres (PHCs) from the district have been recognised by the Union government and received National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for creating good health facilities and providing services under their jurisdiction. NQAS certification is a recognition of their excellence in healthcare delivery, patient safety. The Union government will award Rs 1 lakh per year to each PHCs for three years. District medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr N Bhaskara Rao said that two officers from other states and some others from our state government will assess the services and facilities in each PHC. Based on their report, the Union government will select the PHCs for the certification.

The team from NHSRC (National Health Systems Resource Centre) will visit the government hospitals to assess the services, including the out-patient department (OPD), in-patient department (IPD) and premises of the hospital. The team visited the 48 PHCs and finally selected Polipalli, Perumali, Therlam, Garividi, Pogiri, Vepada, Sathivada, Gurla, Garbham and Denkada and other hospitals for this recognisation.

On the other hand, the state government is also improving the services in medical sector under Nadu-Nedu programme and providing medical equipment and recruiting medical, para-medical staff to serve the common man in better way, he said.