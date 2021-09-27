Vizianagaram: Administration sounds alert on cyclonic storm

Vizianagaram: The district administration is put on high alert to meet any situation in view of cyclone Gulab. On Sunday, Commissioner for Disaster Management K Kannababu conducted a review meeting with District Collector A Suryakumari and other officials and advised them to take all steps to minimise the loss to crops and livestock by taking necessary precautionary measures.



He said the roads and building wing should be cautious on traffic problem and remove the uprooted trees with the machines. He also appealed to people not to come out of their houses during the strong gales and thunder showers. The power officials were instructed to take immediate steps to restore the power supply disrupted due to snapping of cables due to high speed winds. SP M Deepika stated they have teams of NDRF men and they would move at any time if the situation demands. Joint collectors G C Kishore Kumar and J Venkata Rao participated in the meeting. Meanwhile the district has received average of 20.2 millimeters of rainfall on Sunday. Right from the morning, the district is witnessing rains. Parvathipuram has received 33.4 mm of rainfall and Pachipenta 5 mm, Bhogapuram 31.2 mm, Garividi 30 mm and Gurla received 28.6 mm.

On the otherside, the district administration has announced holiday for all the schools on Monday as the situation turned into more cautious. Spandana programme also cancelled due to continuous rains. K Jayanthi, SI of Pusapatirega and P Mahesh, SI of Bhogapuram visited coastal villages, Mukkam, Tippalavalasa, Konada, Chintapalli and alerted the fishermen on Gulab cyclone and advised them not to go into sea for fishing.