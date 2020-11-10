Vizianagaram: Ashok mismanaged assets of MANSAS Trust, alleges Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju

Vizianagaram: Sanchaita Gajapathi, chairperson of MANSAS Trust, came down heavily on former chairman of the Trust P Ashok Gajapatji Raju for encouraging TDP leaders to organise programmes in the name of 'Save MANSAS.'

She raised several doubts and questioned why he had failed to organise such agitations and protect the trust and its assets when he held the post of a Union Minister and the TDP was in power in the State.

"Why he (Ashok) misused his powers and misuse funds," she tweeted.

Recently, the TDP began organising rallies and roundtable meets in the name of 'Save Mansas' which is intended to prevent the State government from taking over the assets of the MANSAS Trust.

On Sunday, those who took part in the roundtable meet demanded that the government retain the autonomous status for Maharajah colleges and opposed their privatisation. They condemned the political involvement in the trust.

Responding to the roundtable meet, Sanchaita alleged that Ashok Gajapathi Raju was indulging in mud-slinging against her. She said Ashok was jealous as she had taken over the responsibility of protecting the assets and dignity of MANSAS institutions. She charged that Ashok had earlier mismanaged the assets as he was more interested in pursuing his personal agenda. She said the former Union Minister had given the lands of the Trust on lease for less rent to his henchmen.