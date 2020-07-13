Vizianagaram: Baby Nayana supplies essentials to Covid-hit village

Vizianagaram: The Covid-19 has badly affected each and every person in the society including rich, middle class and poor too. Thousands of workers lost jobs due to lockdown and some are getting only half of the salary.



Now the rural people are struggling more as the breadwinners' have returned home from places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Vijayawada and spending time here. Some philanthropists have been distributing essential commodities to the needy and poor.

Many social service organisations, including individuals have been supporting the needy in many ways. One among them is RVSKK Ranga Rao, popularly known as Baby Nayana, scion of Bobbili Samsthanam, who has been continuously supplying essentials to the all containment areas in the Bobbili area.

He has also been extending support to auto-rickshaw drivers, medical and health workers. Recently, people in Muttayi Valasa, a small village, contracted Covid-19 after they attended a small function in the village.

Around 35 people from the village were infected and the district administration has labeled the village as containment area and no transportation was allowed to that village. Though the government is supplying essential commodities to the locals, it is not adequate, and the locals are seeking more help. Baby Nayana then stepped in and sent a truck full of grains and pulses to the village. He also supplied milk to each and every family. He also visited the village and extended his moral support to the people.