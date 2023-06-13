Vizianagaram: Call for eradication of child labour

Vizianagaram: The Commission for Child Rights Protection (CRPC) is on the mission to eradicate child labour system in the district. On Monday, the chairman of the commission Kesali Apparao launched a wall poster to sensitise the public in this connection and stated that the commission would ensure steps to protect the rights of children.

The children should be in the schools instead of work places and the owners of hotels, lodges, small factories and manufacturing centres should know that using services of children is a punishable offence, Apparao said.

He said people who notice children working in such fields should inform revenue, police and other officials and help them to rescue the children. The children should go to schools and take the help of the commission if they are facing any problem in this connection. Even the government agencies should be aware of this issue and take part in this mission, he said.

Later, the commission conducted an awareness rally against child labour. A T Srinivasulu, assistant commissioner of labour welfare, G Hima Bindu and others participated in the programme.