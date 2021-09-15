Vizianagaram: Central team inspects MGNREGS works

Vizianagaram: A central team consisting of joint director of rural development Amarendra Pratap Singh, joint secretary Rohit Kumar, programme officer Hansil Kumar toured various villages in the district and interacted with MGNREGA job card holders on Tuesday.

They visited Karadavalasa, Gadabavalasa, Dibbaguddi valasa villages of Parvathipuram mandal and interacted with the workers at the work spot and inquired about their wages and facilities like tents, first aid kit and drinking water.

Later, they visited village secretariat at Narsipuram village and interacted with the staff.

District Collector A Surya Kumari, who accompanied the team said that they inspected the works undertaken in MGNREGA scheme.

They inspected secretariat system, ward volunteer system, door delivery of groceries and they expressed satisfaction over the performance of our district administration, she said.