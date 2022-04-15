Vizianagaram civic body seen powerless

Vizianagaram: The Municipal Corporation of Vizianagaram has its own governing body, it has powers and responsibilities to discuss civic issues but no member of it dares to raise issues. It is alleged that MLA KVeerabhadra Swamy has a complete sway on the governing body, including mayor, deputy mayor and corporators. People from his own party are lamenting that huge majority own by the YSRCP is proving a bane to the people and public representatives as no corporator is allowed to bring civic issues to the notice of the commissioner or mayor during the general body meeting of the corporation.

. Out of 50 wards, 48 were won by the YSRCP and one wassecured by independent and another by TDP.

MLAVeerabhadraSwamy was successful in getting KVijayalakshmi elected as municipal mayor and made his daughter KSravani as deputy mayor

Insiders say that the MLA dictates to the corporators what they should do a day before the general body meeting of the council. The corporators are losing their rights and powers in terms of raising local issues in the general body.

A corporator under condition of anonymity said,"We need CC roads in my ward but I can't raise the issue in the VCM general body. Only the MLA would tour in the city, he himself would identify the problems and directs the officials concerned to resolve the problems. We are reduced to be a mere numbers."Another corporator complained,"We go to general body meeting only to praise the MLA, but not to discuss the public issues like drainage, parks, roads and health. I am completely disappointed with goings on in the civic body."