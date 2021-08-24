Vizianagaram: Collector A Surya Kumari bars media from Spandana meet

Vizianagaram: The leaders of various unions expressed displeasure over the decision taken by the collector to bar media from entering the auditorium where Spandana programme was held.

The representatives raised their voice against the decision and said that media is the bridge between the public and the government and it should be given priority during such programmes.

CPI district secretary Bugata Ashok said that it is completely unlawful as the media plays a key role in elevating public grievances.

He added that the peoples' organisations will submit the petitions to the officials in the presence of media and If media is not allowed for Spandana, how we will the issue reaches the public, Ashok questioned.

Responding to The Hans India, Collector A Surya Kumari said that they took this measure as preventive step to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The media is restricted from entering the auditorium to prevent overcrowding in the room. She added that media will be allowed for the programme once the Covid situation comes under control.