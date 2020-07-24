Vizianagaram: Collector M Harijawaharlal, Salur MLA P Rajanna Dora inspects site for Central Tribal University

Pachipenta (Vizianagaram): Collector M Harijawaharlal and Salur MLA P Rajanna Dora on Thursday inspected some villages in Pachipenta mandal to establish Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram.

They also visited 411 acres of land in Chaparaivalasa, 200 acres in Itukavalasa village and 200 acres in Duggisagaram village. Later the collector said they have visited three places in different villages and would send the details with geographical details to central experts committee.

After getting feedback from the committee, the government would act as per their instructions, he said. Rajanna Dora said the Central Tribal University would help the tribal students to reach higher positions after attaining higher degrees.