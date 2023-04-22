Vizianagaram: Collector Nagalakshmi visits rehabilitation colony

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram): District collector S Nagalakshmi on Friday visited rehabilitation colony of Bhogapuram airport as the government is planning to lay foundation stone for the project.

Meanwhile, the district administration is ensuring steps to complete all the pending works. On Friday, she visited the Polipalli colony and interacted with the locals, village elders and enquired about the facilities.

The locals appealed the collector to consider the new colony as Grama Panchayati and constitute a Panchayati board to get more funds and to raise their issues before the public representatives and officials.

They appealed to provide employment to youth and asked for skill development centres. The locals asked for approach road and an arch, to recognise their village. The collector directed the officials to ensure steps to fulfil their demands as soon as possible and prepare proposals to the government.

Later, the collector along with Joint collector Mayur Ashok visited Gudepuvalasa colony and directed the officials to complete school building works. The team visited the location for public meeting and parking place where the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public after the laying of foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport on May 3.

Transco SE K Nageswara Rao, Tahasildar K Srinivasa Rao and others were present.