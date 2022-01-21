Vizianagaram Collector SuryaKumari bags Best Election Officer Award

Vizianagaram: District Collector A SuryaKumari was selected as the Best Election Officer all over the State for taking effective measures to enrolnew voters and bringing a flawless voters list.

Soon after taking charge as the collector and district election officer, Surya Kumari started to create awareness among youth and students on the importance of enrolling in voter list and casting vote.

She was in constant coordination with the district mechanism in formulating the voter list with utmost accuracy.

Surya Kumari will receive the award for outstanding performance from Governor BishwaBhushan Harichandanon the occasion ofNational Voters Day at RajBhavan onJanuary 25. Besides SuryaKumari, SVenkateswarlu, a special deputy collector was selected for Best Returning Officer Award, MAruna Kumari bags Best Assistant Returning Officer Award. JPushpa and MNagaraju were also selected for awards.