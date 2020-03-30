Vizianagaram: Deputy CM P Pushpa Srivani launches distribution of free ration

Vizianagaram: Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani launched distribution of free ration to people in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. Participating in a programme here, the Deputy Chief Minister distributed rice and red gram to people. She said a total of 1.47 crores of families would be benefitted under the scheme. The poor families would be paid Rs 1,000 each. There was no need for panic over coronavirus, she said.

She, however, cautioned the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and stay at home to contain the spread of Covid-19. The State government, she said, was taking every step to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "We are providing isolation wards in every district," she said.

MLA K Veerabhadraswamy submitted a memorandum to Srivani, urging her to ensure that the government allow the wholesale merchants open their shops and replenish the stocks like pulses so that shortage of essential commodities can be averted. This would help check the price rise too, he said.