Vizianagaram: District Audit Officers all set to audit Mansas Trust activities right from 2004-05

Mansas Trust Chairman Ashok Gajapati Raju has geared up for the reforms in the trust and issued key directives to EO in the wake of allegations that the Mansas Trust had not been audited for last ten years. He sought clarification on auditing at Mansas Trust and ordered to provide details on the auditing fees paid by the company by the 21st of this month. He directed to make proposals on the budget of educational institutions under the trust.

He ordered to give details on purchases of above Rs 5 lakh made since April last year. Ashok Gajapati Raju also ordered immediate payment of Mansas staff salaries. He is trying to defuse the ongoing controversy over the past few years over the issue of audit. Meanwhile, the district audit officer Dr Hima Bindu who reached Mansas' office with authorities to audit Mansas Records. The audit has to be done from 2004-05.

District Audit Officer Dr Hima Bindu said that she asked trust officials to give all records related to the audit and opined that records cannot be audited unless they are fully handed over. "At present only a few hard copies are provided to us and full records should be provided," She said. She further added that they were in consultation with Mansas officials for the remaining records.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of paying the fee in advance for the audit The details of these payments are yet to be ascertained. She said it was the duty of the trust authorities to conduct the audit in Mansas and asserted that it is their duty to write a letter to the trust for audit every year. She said they would submit the report on Mansas trust in an unbiased manner.