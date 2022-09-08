Vizianagaram: Engineering colleges encashing demand for CSE

Vizianagaram: Private engineering colleges, which have been in doldrums for the past few years are now over the moon as they have huge number of inquiries from students and parents who flock to join the computer science engineering (CSE) seats through management quota by paying huge donations.Seats under management quota have been sold at Rs 16 lakh for the four-year engineering course. Parents and students are very much interested to take seat in the CSE and not stepping back to pay lakhs of rupees.

Some highly talented students are being absorbed into Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and some other MNCs with good pay package like Rs 15-20 lakh per annum. Andhra Pradesh has only 24 government engineering colleges and getting seats into government colleges would be very difficult as students under 15,000 ranks will only get the CSE seats and others are forced to choose electronics, communications, mechanical, electrical, metallurgy, civil and others courses, but these have less in demand as the software industry gives second priority to recruit students. A student of Vizianagaram said, "It is my dream to become a software engineer, but I could not get CSE seat under convener quota and I paid Rs 3 lakh per annum and joined in CSE branch."



Sapthagiri Padmanabham, vice-president of a reputed MNC working at Dallas, USA said the present situation is very much encouraging to budding professionals. But it is a misconception that only CSE students would get into SW industry. Even the students from electronics, mechanical branches with adequate professional, communication skills would get good offers.