Vizianagaram: Farmers should acquire modern tech, says expert

Vizianagaram: Digital Green Trust director Kunal Tiwari said that farmers should be supported in all aspects to stand on their own and continue farming.

Addressing farmers and members of Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO) at Jattu Trust in Garugubilli mandal of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, Kunal Tiwari said that farmers should acquire the present advanced technology and gain more income by selling their products.

He said, "We are here to support the farmers in association with ICRISAT to transfer knowledge to farmers through mobile phones". He said that even the supermarket chain, Walmart was also associated with them and purchase the agriculture products at best price.

K Anil from ICRISAT said that they have supplied seeds, fruits sapling and neem cake to more than 900 farmers.

Dr D Pari Naidu from Jattu Trust said that farmers should learn new methods of agriculture practices and get good yield with less effort and expenditure. DPM K Prakash, G Hema Sundar, tahsildar VVS Sharma and others participated.