Vizianagaram festival begins with a rally at Paidithalli Ammavari temple

The highly anticipated Vizianagaram festivities commenced with great fanfare as a massive festival rally took place, starting from the Paidithalli Ammavari temple. The event was inaugurated by Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, who was joined by a vibrant procession of youth, sportspersons, and artists.



Following the rally, a formal inauguration ceremony was held at Ayodhya Maidan, where Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu signaled the official start of the celebrations by releasing balloons into the sky. The event saw a significant turnout, with notable figures including Minister Gummidi Sandhyarani, former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathiraju, MP Kalishetti Appalanayudu, and MLA Atithi Gajapathiraju in attendance.

In a highlight of the ceremony, the Assembly Speaker along with other leaders unveiled the book 'Vizianagaram Vaibhava Shatakam,' celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region. The festival promises to be a vibrant display of art, culture, and community spirit in Vizianagaram, as residents and visitors alike come together to partake in the joyous occasion.