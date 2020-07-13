Vizianagaram: Former MP Sankara Rao grows organic veggies on terrace

Vizianagaram: Dr D V G Sankara Rao, a former MP from then Parvathipuram Lok Sabha constituency is now busy in growing fruits, vegetables and others on his terrace. Now, he became an urban farmer and spending time with nature, plants, creepers and reading books on farming. The doctor-turned-politician is now shifted to his old profession and working as professor in MIMS medical college.



After his teaching hours, the former MP takes care of plants like sapota, guava, mango, banana and grapes planted on the ground. On his terrace, he is growing various types of vegetables on pots and baskets. He collects natural manure from the village and use it as fertilizer to the plants. Dragon fruit, a rare fruit is also being planted on his terrace. Vegetables like chilli, bitter gourd, lady's finger, brinjal and tomatoes were grown in his compound.

Even he gives suggestions to enthusiastic people who want to grow fruits and vegetables in their back yard. "We have been consuming vegetables grown in our compound and those are more than enough for our family. Even the neighbours also would collect some vegetables from us. These are healthy and environment friendly. Nowadays, its better and healthier practice to grow our own food during Corona like pandemic seasons. Now I am getting naturally grown fresh vegetables in my home itself," he said.

"After quitting politics, I like to spend time with nature, reading books, practicing yoga and Pranayama to effectively fight with Covid-19 virus," the former MP told to The Hans India.