Vizianagaram girls shine in Infosys campus drive

Vizianagaram: Three students from Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) secured placements at Infosys in the recent pool campus drive. The recruitment drive was held in association with Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Association (APITA).

Three girls -- Pinninti Poojitha (MCA), P. Bhanu Tejaswini (B.Tech – CSE), and Mugada Swathi (B.Tech – ECE) were offered an annual package of Rs.3.6 lakh per annum each. Terming it as a proud achievement, Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of the institution, DV Ramamurthy, Principal, along with the heads of departments and placement team congratulated the students for their accomplishment and encouraged the rest of the students to dream big and achieve greater heights in their career.

sidekick